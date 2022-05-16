Surprise! Looks Like Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker Just Got Married.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have apparently had their second of at least three weddings.

The reality TV star and Blink-182 drummer were legally married at the Santa Barbara courthouse in California on Sunday, sources told TMZ and People.

They also were pictured driving away in a convertible with a “Just Married” sign strapped to it. Kardashian was wearing a simple white dress and shawl, and Barker wore a black suit.

The pair were legally wed in front of a few close friends and family members, a source told People. They have a big wedding planned in Italy very soon, the source said.

That’ll be the third marital affair. The first, a “practice” run, was in Las Vegas last month. The two got hitched at the One Love Wedding Chapel in the early hours “after an epic night and a little tequila,” though Kardashian clarified that there was no marriage license.

“Practice makes perfect,” she wrote alongside some images of the event.

A source told TMZ at the time that the couple planned “several more” weddings.

The couple, who have become known for their unbridled displays of public affection, have been dating for a little over a year. They got engaged in October after a lavish beach proposal complete with gigantic floral arrangement.

