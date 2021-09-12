The globe-trotting couple, who recently sat in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy, landed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in coordinating ensembles for their first-ever red carpet appearance together.

Barker is both presenting at the ceremony and performing his new single, “papercuts,” alongside frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly.

Barker and Kardashian confirmed in February that they were dating after being friends and neighbors for many years.

Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12.

ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images

The Blink-182 drummer opened up to Nylon about how being with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has changed his life. He said Kardashian even helped him take his first flight since being in a near-fatal plane crash in 2008.

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Barker said in the interview published last week. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. ... I never even considered flying again.”

