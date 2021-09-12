ENTERTAINMENT

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker Make Their Red Carpet Debut At The VMAs

The "KUWTK" star and Blink-182 drummer officially confirmed they were dating in February.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian are making things red carpet official. 

The globe-trotting couple, who recently sat in the front row at the Dolce & Gabbana show in Italy, landed at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday in coordinating ensembles for their first-ever red carpet appearance together. 

Barker is both presenting at the ceremony and performing his new single, “papercuts,” alongside frequent collaborator Machine Gun Kelly

Barker and Kardashian confirmed in February that they were dating after being friends and neighbors for many years.

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12.&nbsp;
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian attend the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards on Sep. 12. 

The Blink-182 drummer opened up to Nylon about how being with the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star has changed his life. He said Kardashian even helped him take his first flight since being in a near-fatal plane crash in 2008. 

“It’s still something very new to me, but having something that gives me the strength and hope to be able to overcome things that were so traumatic in my life, it just says a ton,” Barker said in the interview published last week. “She’s definitely that for me. I’m invincible when I’m with her. ... I never even considered flying again.” 

  • Kacey Musgraves
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Kim Petras
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Tinashe
    Jason Kempin via Getty Images
  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Charli XCX
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Lil Nas X
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Halle Bailey
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Ashanti
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Olivia Rodrigo
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Doja Cat
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Billie Eilish
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Camila Cabello
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Winnie Harlow
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Nick Cannon
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Ciara
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Mod Sun and Avril Lavigne
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Dixie and Charli D'Amelio
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Serena Kerrigan
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Ed Sheeran
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Chloe Bailey
    Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
  • Troye Sivan
    Rob Kim via Getty Images
  • Symone and Kandy Muse
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • G-Eazy
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Saweetie
    Astrid Stawiarz via Getty Images
  • Normani
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images
  • Dove Cameron
    Kevin Mazur/MTV VMAs 2021 via Getty Images
  • Travis Scott
    Noam Galai via Getty Images
  • Simone Biles
    ANGELA WEISS via Getty Images

RELATED...

Senior Reporter, HuffPost
Suggest a correction

MORE:

Kourtney Kardashian MTV Video Music Awards Travis Barker