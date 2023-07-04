Kourtney Kardashian's Baby Bump Steals Spotlight In Twin Bikini Pics With Addison Rae

You know what they say: Everything is better in pink. And these two stars just demonstrated that.

On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian, who is pregnant, posted a series of photos of herself looking pretty in pink while hanging out with TikTok star and pal Addison Rae.

In an Instagram carousel that’s garnered more than 3 million likes, the two are sporting matching Barbie pink bikinis while chilling by the pool and striking poses.

In one snapshot, Rae playfully touches Kardashian’s belly as the Poosh founder casually holds up her hair.

Seemingly feeding off the pink vibes of the upcoming “Barbie” film, which hits theaters this month, Kardashian finished off her pink-filled post with a simple emoji-heavy caption à la multiple pink hearts, pink bow, a pink bikini and a flamingo.

The viral pics come after the star’s younger sister, Kim Kardashian, accused her of not having any friends besides her husband, Travis Barker, amid their fallout during a recent episode of “The Kardashians.”

“She keeps saying ‘every one’ of her friends. But she doesn’t have any friends, so Travis?” Kim said, firing shots at Kourtney in Episode 4 of the reality show’s latest season.

Kourtney Kardashian, 44, and Addison Rae, 22, kicked off their friendship in early 2020 and are no strangers to friendship flaunting on social media.

Earlier this year, the buddies posed together in multiple shots and encouraged other people to mingle and make new friends.

“Looking for the Mia to your Lucia (Where are our White Lotus fans at)?,” the post read, in a nod to the hit HBO comedy-drama series. “Poosh the link in our bio for tips on making friends as an adult.”

Kourtney Kardashian went viral again last month after revealing her pregnancy with Barker by adorably holding up a handwritten sign that read, “Travis, I’m Pregnant” while attending one of the rock star’s concerts in Los Angeles.

The Blink-182 drummer and Lemme CEO tied the knot back in May 2022 after dating for a little over a year.

Kardashian also shares three children — Penelope, 10, and sons Reign Aston, 8, and Mason Dash, 13 — with her ex-boyfriend and reality star Scott Disick.

Barker was previously married to Shanna Moakler and is a dad to their three children: Landon, 19, Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24.

Last week, the couple gave fans a sneak peek of their gender reveal party during an episode of “The Kardashians” and also celebrated by posting photos from the event on social media.

