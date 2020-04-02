Kourtney Kardashian's Son Is Starting Feuds, Spilling Family Tea On Secret Instagram

Following in the steps of many Kardashian-Jenner’s before him, Mason Disick is officially in his first online feud.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s 10-year-old son has been acting out on the internet lately, spilling the tea about his famous family on secret social media accounts without permission ― essentially momager Kris Jenner’s worst-case scenario.

He popped up on an Instagram Live last week and began casually fielding questions from fans and shutting down rumors that aunt Kylie Jenner and rapper Travis Scott are back together.

Kourtney then revoked her son’s social media privileges because he was “too young,” explaining that he only has access to the internet through his iPad and a computer that are supposed to be used only for school.

Kourtney Kardashian makes her son, Mason delete his Instagram after he spilled details about Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship pic.twitter.com/nlk63PZK2D — Lucipost (@thelucipost) March 27, 2020

“He started an Instagram yesterday and he didn’t ask us,” the Poosh founder elaborated in her own Instagram Live last week. “I did delete it, because Scott and I felt like— he’s 10. I think there’s an age limit with Instagram. I think it’s 13.”

Heeding absolutely nobody’s warning, the pre-teen migrated over to TikTok like any good Gen-Zer less than 24 hours later to answer more questions. But now he’s back on Instagram and starting all sorts of drama once again.

During an Instagram Live on Monday, Mason somehow began discussing the merits of various beauty influencers and took aim at controversial YouTuber and makeup mogul Jeffree Star.

“I don’t really watch makeup YouTubers, but I think James [Charles] — he’s really nice,” he told vlogger Addison Rae. “Because Jeffree Star is, like, spoiled AF.”

Since nothing in the KarJenner universe goes unnoticed, of course, this provoked a response from Star, who, yes, is now feuding with a 10-year-old boy.

“I had $500 in my bank account six years ago…Maybe he’s confused with his own privilege versus mine being self-made, hopefully his father can educate him soon! ⭐,” Star hit back on Wednesday in a since-deleted tweet.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Mason Disick reportedly “threw some shade” towards @JeffreeStar and called him “spoiled”. Star’s response is below. pic.twitter.com/DywUKKVOl2 — ᴋᴏᴅᴇᴇ ᴛʏʟᴇʀ (@kodeetyler) April 1, 2020

Star has a bit of a history with the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

For years, he’s regularly clashed with Kylie Jenner over her cosmetics line in his reviews of makeup on YouTube. And when Jenner claimed to be the “youngest self-made billionaire” in history, Star threw some shade her way by retweeting Dictionary.com’s definition of “self-made.”

More recently, he’s come for Khloe Kardashian, insisting that she “shut the fuck up” in the aftermath of the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson, who he called “trash.”

Neither Mason or Kourtney nor has yet to respond, but something tells us the 10-year-old will be put on an internet time-out for the foreseeable future.