Kraft Recalls Select American Cheese Slices Over Potential Choking Hazard

Approximately 83,800 cases of individually wrapped Kraft Singles American cheese slices are being recalled due to a potential choking hazard with the plastic wrapping, the company said Tuesday.

An issue with a wrapping machine at one of the company’s plants resulted in a thin strip of the film potentially remaining on some of the processed cheese after it is opened. This could lead to a gagging or choking hazard, it said.

“The issue was discovered after we received several consumer complaints about finding the plastic stuck to a slice, including six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue,” the company said in a statement. “No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.”

The recall includes select packages of its Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Products, pictured. Kraft Heinz Company

The machine responsible has been fixed and all of the other processing machines have been inspected, the statement added.

The recall only affects certain cheese products, including select packages of its 16 oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product, and 3 lb. multipacks of the same product.

The 16 oz. packages have an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

The 3 lb. multipacks have a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.