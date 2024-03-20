Kris Jenner Announces Death Of Her Sister, Karen Houghton

Kris Jenner announced on social media that her younger sister, Karen Houghton, has died.
“It is with the heaviest heart and deepest sadness that I share that my sister Karen passed away yesterday unexpectedly,” Kris wrote Tuesday in an Instagram post alongside photos of the sibling pair.
“My heart aches for my mom MJ and my niece Natalie and I pray that God guides us all through this difficult time. Karen was beautiful inside and out,” the reality star continued.
Born 1958, Houghton is the daughter of Mary Jo “M.J.” Campbell and Robert True Houghton.
The San Diego County Sheriff’s Department also confirmed to ABC News that Houghton died Monday. She was 65.
The cause of death has not yet been revealed.
Reps for Jenner didn’t immediately respond to HuffPost’s request for comment.
Gushing over how Houghton was the “sweetest” and “kindest,” Jenner wrapped up her touching post by dishing out a plea to her fans to “cherish” their loved ones.
“Karen’s passing is a reminder that life is so short and precious and tomorrow is never promised,” she added. “We must tell those we cherish how much we love them. I love you my beautiful sister.”