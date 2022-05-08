Kris Jenner Celebrates Mother’s Day With Family Throwbacks: 'I Thank God Every Day For Making Me Your Mom’

Kris Jenner is feeling thankful.

“The Kardashians” star shared on her Instagram on Sunday throwback photos of her children and grandchildren over the years.

Jenner reflected on her role as a mom of six and grandmother of 11 with a series of photos in a post captioned, “Being a mother and grandmother is my greatest joy in life.”

The reality star gushed, calling each of her six children, “my purpose, my inspiration, my life, my very heart and soul!!!”

The first photo captured Jenner with her six children, Kourtney, 43, Kim, 41, Khloé, 37, Rob, 35, Kendall, 26, and Kylie, 24, all wearing white button-down shirts and black bottoms.

“I thank God every day for making me your mom and for blessing me with so much love! I am so proud of each of you,” she continued.

Kris touted out a special shoutout to her daughters Kim, Kourtney, Khloé and Kylie, who are also mothers: “You all inspire me and teach me new things about motherhood every day. You are the best mommies and I couldn’t be more proud of you! I am so blessed with beautiful grand babies who fill my life with more joy than I could have ever dreamed of, and I love you all more than words can say!!”

She capped off her post wishing mothers across the world a happy mother’s day.

Kris sang praises to her own mother, Mary Jo Campbell, in a separate post shared on her Instagram profile.

“Happy Mother’s Day to my mom!!” Jenner wrote.

“Thank you for teaching me how to find passion and fulfillment in work, for your guidance, your love and your many lessons. You raised me to be strong and independent like you and for that I am forever grateful,” she continued. “You are, and have always been, the most incredible mother, business woman, friend, grandmother, mentor and confidant.”

Jenner also showed appreciation for her late grandmother by sharing a photo of her on her Instagram story with the words: “Happy heavenly Mother’s Day to my beautiful Grandma Lou.”

The fashion-forward matriarch plans to celebrate a “fabulous” Mother’s Day holiday this year, she told People.