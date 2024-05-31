Kris Jenner Addresses Her 25-Year Age Gap With Boyfriend Corey Gamble

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Kris Jenner recently discussed her age gap with boyfriend Corey Gamble, and how her opinion about the 25 years between them has changed.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch, 68, talked about her relationship with the talent manager, 43, on Thursday’s episode of Hulu reality series “The Kardashians.”

Jenner, who was previously married to Caitlyn Jenner for over 20 years, shared that she was initially hesitant about the age difference between Gamble and herself.

“I used to say to Corey all the time when I first started dating him, like, ‘Why do you want to date somebody older than you?’” Kris Jenner recalled in a confessional. “I didn’t get the age gap, and then he taught me that age is just a number — a f**king big number, but it’s a number!”

She added: “Listen, I can’t explain someone’s chemistry or why people fall in love. But it’s been an amazing almost 10 years, and we have a great time.”

Jenner and Gamble were first romantically linked in 2014.

The early days of their relationship were documented on her family’s former E! network show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”

On a 2015 episode of the series, Jenner’s daughters Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian spoke with Scott Disick, Kourtney Kardashian’s now-ex, about their mom’s new relationship.

In one scene, Kim Kardashian noted that she is older than Gamble.

“My mom has been out of the dating game for decades, so I want her to have fun again and to meet someone,” Kim Kardashian said in the nearly decade-old episode. “But I just hope that she really thinks things through and doesn’t just rush into anything.”

Fast-forward to 2021, when Kris Jenner told The Wall Street Journal in an interview that Gamble was “the greatest guy.”

“He’s just an amazing support system for me, and he really gives me a lot of strength and insight,” she said. “He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”