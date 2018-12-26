Kris Jenner knows the true meaning of a Calabasas Christmas, and it’s all about declaring yourself “rich as f**k.”
Just one day after the family’s annual Christmas Eve party, the Kardashian-Jenner clan celebrated the holiday by gifting each other presents that most of the world can only dream of.
Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian both shared an Instagram story of their momager holding a Goyard suitcase that read “Rich As F**k.” It’s worth a reported $15,000.
Kris Jenner is wearing sunglasses and a slight smirk, holding her brand new gift:
Kris Jenner is likely feeling the need for the spotlight after she was replaced by Kim Kardashian as the host of the family’s annual Christmas party; she was also left out of the Kardashian Christmas card.
The card, released by the family on Monday, shows Khloe, Kourtney, Kylie and Kim and all of the children ― but no Rob, Kendall, Kris, Scott Disick, Tristan Thompson or Travis Scott.
Kim Kardashian explained her mother and sister’s absence in a post shared on social media.
“This year we waited until the last minute to do a card. Schedules we’re changing, my husband was in and out of town,” Kim Kardashian posted, adding it was a last-minute card. “We were all together so we had all of our kids come meet us,” she added.
“Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas,” she continued.
Kris Jenner has no hard feelings, calling the card “one of my favorites” for good reason.
“My beautiful girls and my precious grandkids, who bring me so much joy!!” she captioned a photo of the card.
Kendall Jenner joked about her notable absence, simply saying “HA well this is awkward.”