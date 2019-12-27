Kris Jenner Attempting (And Failing) To Livestream Kim Kardashian Is A Vibe

Fans could not get enough of a video circulating of Kris Jenner struggling with her Instagram Live.

On Christmas Eve, the Kardashians hosted an extravagant holiday party for their family and friends at Kourtney Kardashian’s home. In the midst of the party, younger sister Kim Kardashian took a moment to make a speech.

“It’s our annual party that we’ve had since literally I was 1 years old, so I’m so grateful that we are now still doing it and we have all of our same family and friends here to be with us,” Kim says in a video of the speech uploaded by make-up artist friend Hrush Achemyan.

However, Kim’s speech took a backseat when fans spotted Jenner in Achemyan’s video. While Kim spoke, Jenner fiddled with her Instagram, likely attempting (and failing) to film her daughter.

The video has racked up nearly 150,000 retweets and more than 750,000 likes.

kris jenner missing kim’s entire speech while she tries to figure out how to use IG live is my new favorite thing pic.twitter.com/NT4S5VEQKr — lex (@lexmichaela) December 25, 2019

Jenner instead went live with the camera facing herself, which one fan caught on tape and tweeted about afterwards:

Oh, Kris. We’ve all been there, girl ... Better luck next time.