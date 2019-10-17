Kim Kardashian Says She And Khloé 'Saved' Kris Jenner's Life By Vetoing Met Gala Look

On Sunday, “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” featured a scene where Jenner showed her daughters the outfit she was planning on for the May 2019 fete. Jenner had the look on her phone and explained to them that this year’s theme, “Camp: Notes on Fashion,” was “supposed to be campy and wild.”

“Think David Bowie,” said the matriarch.

Khloé’s response was puzzled at how the look would feature in person, but ultimately clear on her feelings towards the ensemble: “I need to see this in person ’cause you don’t want to have, like, a big FUPA ... Look at this. What is this, and who do you think you are? Pull it back!” (FUPA is an acronym that stands for “fat upper pussy — or penis/pubic — area.”)