Kris Jenner Calls Former Security Guard's Sexual Misconduct Lawsuit 'Absurd'

“Kris Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian vehemently deny the completely false claims made by former security guard Marc McWilliams. His absurd allegations are clearly fabricated and are contrary to easily confirmed facts. Kris never acted inappropriately toward him,” the statement reads. “The security company stopped assigning McWilliams to work there after the guard was repeatedly caught sleeping in his car on the job. Significantly, McWilliams never made any complaints to his employer about Kris until contriving this ludicrous claim a year later.”

The statement also notes that while Kardashian is named in the suit, “she is not accused of doing anything improper, nor did she do so.”

“When Kris and Kourtney defeat this frivolous lawsuit, they intend to immediately sue McWilliams and his attorneys for malicious prosecution,” it concluded.