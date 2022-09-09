Kris Jenner Forced By Lie Detector To Name Her Favorite Child

Kris Jenner revealed her favorite child on “The Late Late Show” Thursday ― but she did it under pressure. (Watch the video.)

The reality-show matriarch was hooked up to a lie detector as host James Corden and daughter Kylie Jenner asked her probing questions ahead of this month’s Season 2 premiere of “The Kardashians.”

“Am I your favorite child?” Kylie asked. Mom answered in the affirmative, and the device indicated she was telling the truth.

Kris Jenner acknowledged that may not go over well with her other five kids, Kendall Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian.

“I can’t go home,” she joked.

Check out her other apparently candid responses when asked whether the family had overseas tax shelters, whether Kim really tore the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala, and if Kris orchestrated the release of Kim’s sex tape.