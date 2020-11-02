Kris Jenner Is Totally Unidentifiable In 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Costume

Kris Jenner’s Halloween costume will have you doing a double take.

The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared her look for the spooky holiday, going all out as Jack Skellington from the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”

Head-to-toe in black and white pinstripes, with black-ringed eye paint and white-streaked hair, the 64-year-old shared a video and snapshots of herself seated in a golf cart this weekend with a simple caption: “This is halloween #jackskellington.”