Kris Jenner Is Totally Unidentifiable In 'Nightmare Before Christmas' Costume

Kris Jenner’s Halloween costume will have you doing a double take.
The Kardashian-Jenner matriarch shared her look for the spooky holiday, going all out as Jack Skellington from the 1993 film “The Nightmare Before Christmas.”
Head-to-toe in black and white pinstripes, with black-ringed eye paint and white-streaked hair, the 64-year-old shared a video and snapshots of herself seated in a golf cart this weekend with a simple caption: “This is halloween #jackskellington.”
At first glance, you can’t even tell it’s Jenner under all of that makeup.
And she was hardly the only member of her family to pull out all the stops. Daughter Kylie Jenner went full King Cobra in a Thierry Mugler-designed costume. Per Mugler’s official Instagram page, the holographic python-printed bodysuit with matching hat and crystal-encrusted metal fangs was made custom for the youngest Jenner.
Kylie’s older sister Kendall went for a slightly less scary look, dressing as Pamela Anderson in the 1996 film “Barb Wire.”
