TikTok Is Turning Kris Jenner Into The New Rick Astley Thanks To Viral Trend

Reality star Kris Jenner announced she was running for president on Thursday but TikTok users knew she really didn’t mean it.

The announcement was part of a viral trend where users insert a clip of Jenner singing and dancing with text declaring the viewer got “krissed.”

The trend is similar in nature to the earlier internet fad of “rickrolling,” where internet users inserted clips of singer Rick Astley.

Jenner’s trend features a 2012 video of her singing and dancing along to “Lady Marmalade” and its TikTok tag has videos with over 615 million views, as of Friday morning.

The Jenner trend has become a smash hit with TikTok users “who likely have never heard of the rickroll phenomenon,” Bustle reported, and has caused students to “kriss” each other at a high school.

Jenner took part in the trend on Thursday when she announced how “excited” she was about running for president in 2024.

The announcement, however, turned out to be phony after her TikTok included the viral clip of her dancing.

Jenner’s “krissed” acknowledgment comes after one TikTok declared that Jenner herself wanted to “stop all the krissing” accumulated over 1.7 million views