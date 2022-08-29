Kris Jenner Responds To Reports That Scott Disick Was 'Excommunicated' From Family

Kris Jenner would like to set the record straight.

The Kardashian family’s famous momager personally corrected a rumor on Sunday, after Paper magazine (citing Page Six) posted that the family had reportedly “excommunicated” Kourtney Kardashian’s ex, Scott Disick.

The former couple, who share three children, split for good in 2015. Kardashian recently married Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker.

But that doesn’t mean Disick’s been banished from the Calabasas crew, according to Jenner, who weighed in from her personal Instagram account.

“Scott will NEVER be excommunicated from our family,” Jenner wrote. “He’s the father of my grandchildren and a special part of our family... we love him and not true!”

A screenshot of the comment was captured and reposted by the Instagram account Comments By Celebs. Khloe Kardashian further emphasized the love for Disick by posting three heart emojis in the comments section.

Disick’s uneasiness with his new place in the family and exclusion from certain Kardashian-Jenner events was a recurring element in Season One of the family’s reality show “The Kardashians” on Hulu.

Audiences will likely see the matter documented once again in the show’s second season, which premieres Sept. 22.

The official trailer for the second season came out Monday, just one day after Jenner made headlines correcting reports about Disick.

According to the trailer, viewers will get a look at Kim Kardashian’s growing “personal confidence” (sans her ex Pete Davidson); Khloe Kardashian’s struggles with her cheating ex, Tristan Thompson; and Kourtney and Barker’s Italian nuptials (which Disick did not attend).