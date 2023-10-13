Kris Jenner Reveals She Helped Tristan Thompson Get A Job At ESPN

LOADING ERROR LOADING

Tristan Thompson apparently got a major assist in landing a gig at ESPN earlier this year from none other than his ex’s mom, Kris Jenner.

During this week’s episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Jenner revealed she helped Thompson get a job as an NBA analyst on the “NBA Today” team in January.

Advertisement

“First of all, appreciate you, helping make this all happen,” Thompson said to Jenner while discussing his ESPN gig at one point in the episode. He added, “Thank you, you made it happen.”

Jenner then discussed her role in getting Thompson the job in a confessional.

“I was able to reach out to ABC/Disney and really express how talented I thought Tristan was,” she said. “And how they would really benefit from him being a part of the ESPN team, for example.”

Thompson complimented Jenner for mastering the “art of negotiating.”

“Well, when it’s that easy it’s a lot of fun,” the Kardashian-Jenner matriarch responded.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are photographed together on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. gotpap/Bauer-Griffin via Getty Images

Thompson was later signed to the Los Angeles Lakers ahead of the NBA playoffs in April. He then signed a one-year contract with the Cleveland Cavaliers last month.

Advertisement

The NBA player has two kids with his ex, Khloé Kardashian: daughter True, 5, and son Tatum, 1. He also shares a 1-year-old boy with model Maralee Nichols, and a 6-year-old son with his ex, Jordan Craig.

Thompson received a lot of praise for his parenting skills from members of the Kardashian-Jenner clan during the first three episodes the current season of “The Kardashians.”

Last week, Craig’s sister, Kai, took to Instagram to call out the NBA player after Kim Kardashian was filmed celebrating his involvement in her family’s lives in the second episode of the season.

Kai accused Thompson of ignoring his oldest son, Prince, who she claimed he “never sees or speaks to.”

“[Tristan] you are NOT a good father if you can’t be a good father to ALL of your children,” she wrote in the since-deleted post.