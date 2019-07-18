Kristen Bell Asks Her Kids How Old She’s Turning And They’re So Wrong It’s Funny

Well, this is not something you want to hear in your late 30s.

Kristen Bell, who turned 39 on Thursday, decided to play what she thought would be a fun game with her two young daughters, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4, by asking them how old they thought she was turning.

Bell record the entire thing and posted the hilarious video to Instagram Wednesday.

“How old do you think I’m turning?” Bell asks her girls, who are off camera.

“Six … fifty …” Delta says, before declaring “63.”

“How old do you think I’m turning, Link?” Bell asks her older daughter, who ponders the question for a while before sincerely answering, “89.”

A perplexed Bell then poses the same question to her husband, Dax Shepard, 44. With his signature snark, he replies:

“I think a safe bet, somewhere in the middle of those two guesses, so … 71?”

Bell bursts into giggles before revealing she’s turning 39.

“My kids are kind,” Bell wrote in the caption of the post. “I dont care if they cant do math.”

Hey, well, at least it’s slightly less embarrassing than the famous sloth video that Shepard filmed on Bell’s 31st birthday.

But it is equally amusing.