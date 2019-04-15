Kristen Bell Brings The Fire For Icy 'Game Of Thrones' Costume

Cindy Ord via Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell may be the biggest celebrity fans of "Game of Thrones," and proved it again at a Season 8 premiere party.

Where are my dragons?! Look no further than “Game of Thrones” superfan Kristen Bell.

We still don’t know who will come out on top when the final season of the HBO fantasy series comes to a close, but we’ll just go ahead and nominate “The Good Place” star to take the Iron Throne for this epic dragon costume.

Bell attended a premiere bash, complete with appropriately-themed snacks like “Hodoritos” and “Dragon’s Slop,” alongside husband Dax Shepard to celebrate the show’s Season 8 kickoff on Sunday night.

The actress committed and then some to her look, rocking a skin-tight dragon costume with a tail, wings and icy blue contacts.

She completed the getup by attaching what looks like an action figure for the Night King on her back, leading many fans to believe she dressed up as the dragon Viserion, which was resurrected as an ice dragon in Season 7.

Shepard also got into the spirit, seemingly dressing as Bran Stark ― he even channeled the character by pretending to have a vision ― while Bell’s “Veronica Mars” co-star Ryan Hansen gave his best Robb Stark.

Bell and Shepard may just be the biggest “Game of Thrones” celebrity fans.

The two attended the Season 6 premiere back in 2016, sporting fake matching chest tattoos and tank tops that hilariously read “Stark in the streets, wilding in the sheets.”

Todd Williamson via Getty Images Dax Shepard and Kristen Bell attend the premiere of "Game Of Thrones" Season 6.

The die-hard duo also debuted their Dothraki best, portraying Khal Drogo and Khaleesi for Halloween back in 2013.

But their “Game of Thrones” pièce de résistance was a music video they dropped ahead of the Season 7 premiere, showing the two dressed as various characters pretending to play along to the series’ theme song.

“Words can not express our horniness for the Game Of Thrones Premiere,” Shepard captioned the video at the time. “Hopefully this video will.”