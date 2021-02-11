Kristen Bell Corrects Commenter Who Says The Actor 'Can't F***ing Stand' Dax Shepard

“You gotta work hard to love yourself and love other humans,” the “Veronica Mars” alum continued.

The entertainer’s words echo sentiments she’s shared in the past. Bell has said she and Shepard decided there was “no getting around” talking about their relationship, likely because the two are both very public figures.

“We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono — as they say — and allow people to see what our marriage is like,” Bell told E’s Daily Pop last year.

Recently, people got a look at one of the couple’s disagreements, which involved a van, a wild mural, and a depiction of Bell that she “wasn’t thrilled with,” to say the least.