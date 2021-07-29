Both Bell and Padman said that because of Delta’s upbringing, the name situation might be “a good thing.”

“Her life’s really easy,” Padman joked. “She needs some adversity. She’s privileged.

“Because she’s privileged and she’s got a little charisma,” Bell added. “She’s a little ball of magic, and she gets away with everything because of that. So she can either give you puppy dog eyes or make you laugh, and because of that her life is too easy. So maybe she does need this to follow her around forever.”

Throughout the pandemic, Bell has kept followers informed about her family, even going as far as revealing that she and husband Dax Shepard were “at each other’s throats” at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

The actor told Chelsea Handler recently that their couple’s therapist, Harry, suggested separate therapy sessions so the two could “talk shit about each other.”