Kristen Bell Shares Painful-Looking Jujitsu Injury Caused By Daughter

Kristen Bell said she “took some teeth to the nose” during a jujitsu session with her 8-year-old daughter, Delta.

“You should see the other guy!!!!” the “Frozen” star joked Tuesday on Instagram.

Bell shared video and photos of her injury online.

She reassured fans: “Will recover.”

Check out the post:

Advertisement

Bell’s post prompted followers to recall their own painful incidents with their kids, including one whose nose was broken after their 18-month-old threw their head back in a tantrum.

Let’s hope Bell didn’t ask for treatment from her husband, Dax Shepard, though.