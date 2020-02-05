Kristen Bell Gets Resourceful After Daughter Washes Her Hair With Vaseline

Kristen Bell wasn’t ready for this jelly.

On Monday, “The Good Place” star took to her Instagram stories to share quite the parenting predicament — one of her young daughters decided to play stylist with a whole lot petroleum jelly.

“My daughter just washed her hair with Vaseline and I can’t get it out,” a visibly flustered Bell told her followers.

She then pleaded for help:

“Has this ever happened to anyone? Does anyone have any tips on how to get it out?”

I LOVE @KristenBell 😂😂 this happened to my sister when she was 2 and my mom actually called poison control😂 look at the three for a pic of my sisters hair covered in Vaseline! Kristen, I sent you a video on IG of my mom explaining how she got it out! pic.twitter.com/FohDYfvoDO — Amber (@RegalLove2) February 4, 2020

The 39-year-old actor then decided to share what her little girl’s hair looked like. While running her fingers through her daughter’s blonde curls, which were coated with the thick and greasy product, Bell said with a laugh, “I washed it three times now but it’s not getting any better.”

The resourceful Bell decided to ask the internet for help and eventually found a solution.

Screen shot via Kristen Bell’s Instagram

“Okay, the consensus was dish soap and I appreciate that,” she said. “I’m very grateful for you guys, ’cause I don’t know what I’m doing.”

Here’s hoping that Bell’s little girl never sees this video: