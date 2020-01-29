Kristen Bell: Dax Shepard And I Had A Fight So Bad, We 'Both Blacked Out'

Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard may be “couple goals” for many but they fight just like anyone else.

Bell appeared on Tuesday’s episode of the “Life Is Short With Justin Long” podcast and talked about a tense argument she had with Shepard that lasted three whole days.

“We had this pretty incredible fight recently. Incredible. I mean like top of the lungs screaming,” the “The Good Place” actress told Long, before relaying the marital drama.

“It was about the things around the house that I felt I needed help with. We have a relationship where you are supposed to be able to say, ‘I need your help with this,’” Bell said, before adding a caveat, “For those of you listening, I’m telling this from my perspective. He’s not here; he can’t defend himself.”

As Bell told it, before leaving for work, she left a note for Shepard listing a few chores that needed to be done around the house. (With two girls, Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 5, under their roof, the Bell-Shepard household is no doubt busy.)

“I left a note and I was like, ‘Hey, Dad! Would you mind taking the two towels in the dryer and folding them’ and then like one other thing. I thought, ‘That’s 10 minutes of work, I can say that,’” she said. “At that point, the house [work] was getting to be a lot for me. The keeping up with the mom stuff, the shoes being outgrown, all of that.”

Bell continued, “So I left this note and I came home on Sunday, everything was fine. Monday night we’re laying in bed and … he goes, ‘When you leave me notes, yeah, I feel really controlled,’ and he launched into how he felt about it.”

Instead of lashing out, Bell said, she paused a beat and tried to respond as calmly as possible. “I said, ‘OK, I totally hear you. It will never happen again. If I need something to be done around the house what is a way I can do it, that you’d be OK with hearing?’”