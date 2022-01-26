Kristen Bell Says Husband Dax Shepard Is His Own Doctor And It's Pretty Disturbing

Actor Kristen Bell recalled the worrying moment she caught husband Dax Shepard trying to remove a damaged toenail with “a real industrial Dremel that you use for outside yard work.”

It was one of the ways the “Armchair Expert” podcaster has tried to self-treat himself, Bell told late night host Jimmy Kimmel on Tuesday.

“He likes to do it himself, he’s a (real) DIYer when it comes to medical stuff,” Bell said of her husband. The two have been married since 2013 and share two children.

In the Dremel incident, Bell said she convinced Shepard to swap the tool for a smaller, less dangerous one she uses to remove acrylics from her nails.

Bell, on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote her upcoming Netflix parody thriller “The Woman In The House Across The Street From The Girl In The Window,” also shared the mocking question her daughter cracked to a doctor before the actor underwent her first colonoscopy.

Bell later talked about her favorite posts on the NextDoor hyperlocal social network, prompting Kimmel to make an admission about trolling people on the platform himself.

