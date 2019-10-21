Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard hit six years of marriage last week but didn’t celebrate the milestone. In fact, the two actors totally forgot it was their anniversary.

On Monday, Bell wrote on Instagram that she and her husband didn’t realize the date had come and gone until some of their loved ones reached out to them.

“We were reminded by family and friends that at some point last week, it was our 5-year wedding anniversary,” the “Frozen 2” star wrote. “In truth, neither of us remember which day.”

(One of Bell’s Instagram followers pointed out in the comments that this was actually the couple’s sixth, not fifth, anniversary, which only served to further prove her point. She and Shepard were married on Oct. 17, 2013.)

But the two weren’t kicking themselves over the blunder. In truth, Bell declared, it revealed just how in love and compatible they really are.

“Thats because we have been living the celebration of our commitment every moment since,” she wrote of why they forgot their anniversary. “I find when you are living with gratitude each moment, the dates become irrelevant. To get to wake up next to someone who has put hard work, respectful fights, patience, understanding and gratitude into your relationship is the definition of love.”

“I will never remember the date of our anniversary @daxshepard, and i know you wont either,” Bell added. “And that’s just one more thing i love about us.”

The couple started dating in 2007 after meeting at a dinner party and hitting it off at a hockey game a few weeks later. In 2013, they tied the knot at a Beverly Hills, California, courthouse in a no-frills ceremony that cost just $142. They are parents to two daughters: Lincoln, 6, and Delta, 4.

Later on Monday, the “Good Place” star posted a sweet photo taken shortly after she and Shepard realized they had missed their anniversary.

“Here’s the morning we both got texts from grandma saying ‘happy anniversary!’” Bell wrote. “We were both on our way out the door but stopped for a quick hot and heavy make out sesh while Frank stood close like a creeper.”

Though these two clearly share a deep love and healthy admiration for one another, they’re also honest about the hard work it’s taken for them to get to this place.

“All these movies from the ’80s taught us that it’s love at first sight, and it is supposed to be easy and [that] all you have to do is find that person,” Bell told People in March. “It took me a while to realize, ‘Oh, that was such a lie,’ because things that you work really, really, really hard for always yield the best results.”

Part of what’s kept them together through some of the rocky periods in their relationship is couples therapy, both Bell and Shepard have said.