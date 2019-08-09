Kristen Bell's Awkward Jay-Z And Dax Shepard Story Will Make You Cringe

“I said to Kristen, ‘I hope he doesn’t mind hearing his own lyrics repeated back to him,’” Shepard said. “I gave Jay-Z what I would call the platinum package. Everything was on the table ― jokes, sincerity, admiration, you name it.”

The actor added, “I gave him like 120 percent and I promise you if we had bumped into each other in the bathroom mid-meal, he’d have no idea I was sitting at his table.”

Shepard said he thought he was “like a roadblock to look at Kristen.” Bold!

Bell is no stranger to fawning over the celebrities she loves, either. The actress met her idol, “Hamilton” creator and actor Lin-Manuel Miranda, at San Diego’s Comic-Con in July.

Just watch as she loses all sense of chill: