Kristen Bell Shares How Dax Shepard Helped Her Celebrate Mother's Day — With A Twist

The idea came about after Shepard realized the "hypocrisy" of Mother's Day versus Father's Day celebrations.
For Mother’s Day, Kristen Bell just wanted to be treated like a father.

“The Good Place” actor revealed how her husband, Dax Shepard, helped ensure she got the “dad” treatment on Sunday and what led to this change in how they celebrate Mother’s Day.

“About six years ago, my husband started recognizing the hypocrisy between Father’s Day and Mother’s Day,” Bell said in an interview with People magazine published on Wednesday.

“On Father’s Day, dads are allowed to, let’s say, go golfing for eight hours and not see anyone,” she said. “For some reason, on Mother’s Day, we are expected to be woken up with breakfast in bed and have all the kids all around us at all times. That’s not a big celebration. That is something that is a daily thing in my household.”

To make things more fair, Shepard gave his wife “a Father’s Day Mother’s Day.”

Shepard and Bell attend the Education Through Music Los Angeles 18th Annual Benefit Gala on Dec. 5, 2023, in Los Angeles. Bell recently shared Shepard's approach to helping her celebrate Mother's Day.
Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images

“He got the kids out of the house, and he hired a masseuse and a manicurist. He had my mom friends over, and we just sat and didn’t take care of anything or anyone,” she said, adding that they “were cared for the whole day, and it was glorious.”

Bell has always been one to highlight the double standards that exist for mothers and fathers. In 2020, she pointed out a unique one that she and Shepard face in their industry.

“With my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?’ I don’t think anyone has ever asked my husband that question,” Bell said during an episode of her web series, ”#Momsplaining with Kristen Bell.” ”‘How do you balance it all, working and being a dad?’ Everything is geared toward moms, though.”

