Kristen Bell Gets Hands-On To Tackle Double Standards In Parenting

Kristen Bell is fed up with double standards in parenting.
The “Frozen” star tackled the issue during an episode of her web series ”#Momsplaining With Kristen Bell” this week, questioning why her husband, Dax Shepard, is never asked about how he finds “balance” between work and parenting, and why men’s restrooms lack changing tables. She and Shepard share daughters Delta, 5, and Lincoln, 7.
“You know, there are some things that a man can do that a woman can’t. But there are also a lot of things that a woman can do that a man can’t,” she said in a clip from inside a men’s bathroom.
“Like, grow a fetus inside of their body, provide sustenance through their nipples, do a middle split. And in this room, the men’s room, dads can’t change a baby’s diaper.”
“Look, equal is equal. Love is love,” she concluded. “It’s math, and a men’s room needs a changing station, period.”
Later in the episode, during a chat with guest star La Guardia Cross, Bell noted the double standard she faces as a working mom.
“Like, with my job, when I get interviewed and people say, like, ‘How do you balance it all?’” she said. “I don’t think anyone has ever asked my husband that question.”
Watch Bell decons the double standard ― literally, with tools and a hard hat ― in the segment of her show below. As she says, it’s “one small step for dads, one giant step for dad-kind.”