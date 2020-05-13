Dax Shepard’s recent off-roading trip led to a few crushed bones, Kristen Bell revealed on Wednesday.
The “Frozen” actor said her husband got into an accident pre-quarantine by breaking a cardinal rule of off-roading — something he was “very embarrassed” about, she added.
“He was off-roading in the mountains and he had a buddy with him, but they were in separate off-road vehicles, and he got to the edge of a cliff,” she said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show.”
“And he was sitting on the edge of a cliff and he put his hand up just to look out, and the weight of his arm tipped his Polaris RZR — is what he was on — over,” Bell explained. “You don’t get injured when you’re inside them, but I will tell you something: It did crush all the bones in his hand.”
While his injury might elicit a lot of sympathy, Bell said her husband did something he shouldn’t have done as an experienced driver.
“The cardinal rule is you don’t put your hands on the roll cage or outside the car at any time,” she said. “That’s the only chance of injury.”
As if the story couldn’t get more painful, Bell then detailed the gruesome way Shepard pulled out one of the seven pins in his hand when it started to “eject” from his cast.
“You know Dax Shepard, you know he not only holds a degree in anthropology, but also dentistry, surgery, and so he called his doctor,” Bell joked of her husband, who co-hosts the “Armchair Expert” podcast.
“And he said, ‘Hey, can I pull this pin out? Look at it,’ and his doctor was like, ‘Do it.’ And he did. He is his own doctor,” she said.
Bell actually shared a social media post in late April showing Shepard pulling out the pin:
Prior to that somewhat gruesome video, she also shared a video of her husband explaining that he’d learned to give himself a dental cleaning (he isn’t a fan of the dentist and rarely goes).
“We’re on day ‘I could absolutely fill a cavity” of quarantine,’” the entertainer quipped.
Things are certainly taking a turn in this household!