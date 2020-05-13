“You know Dax Shepard, you know he not only holds a degree in anthropology, but also dentistry, surgery, and so he called his doctor,” Bell joked of her husband, who co-hosts the “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“And he said, ‘Hey, can I pull this pin out? Look at it,’ and his doctor was like, ‘Do it.’ And he did. He is his own doctor,” she said.

Bell actually shared a social media post in late April showing Shepard pulling out the pin: