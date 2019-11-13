Kristen Bell Belts Out Epic Disney Medley And It'll Warm Any Frozen Heart

Who needs Disney+?

Actor Kristen Bell joined “The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon to belt out the biggest songs from Disney’s films on Tuesday.

And, yes, of course they ended with a rousing rendition of “Let It Go” from “Frozen.” Bell voices Elsa’s sister Anna in the film.

Elsewhere on the show, Bell revealed her proudest moment of the upcoming “Frozen 2” which hits theaters next Friday, Nov. 22 ― and explained why parents probably shouldn’t bring their under-7s to meet her.

Check out the clip above and Bell’s interview with Fallon below: