Kristen Bell wants her kiddos to be able to make their own decisions.

While speaking to Romper in a profile published Tuesday, the “Forgetting Sarah Marshall” star explained why she never forgets to cover the faces of her young daughters, Lincoln, 7, and Delta, 5 — whom she shares with husband Dax Shepard — when she posts about them on her very popular social media accounts.

“My feeling is that I chose a career in the public eye. I chose to be quoted, I chose to have my picture taken,” Bell explained to Romper. “I don’t know them yet. I don’t know if they will want that. So I really don’t have the right to choose for them.”

The decision to let her children decide for themselves if they want to be as visible as their famous mother may also be a result of Bell being extremely open about her experiences as a mother with the public.

In May, Bell admitted that her 5-year-old daughter was still in diapers and that she’s routinely mom-shamed online.

Yet, despite publicly divulging incredibly relatable anecdotes about motherhood like allowing her girls to drink non-alcoholic beer, occasionally lying to them about their birthdays for convenience, and admitting that she told her kids they can’t talk to her until she has coffee in the morning, Bell has long supported the idea that photos of her children are off-limits.

In 2013, Bell and Shepard helped spearhead the successful “No Kids Policy” restricting the paparazzi’s ability to photograph the children of celebrities, which became law in California.

“I feel a lot safer because I’m not followed at all now,” Bell told The Associated Press in 2014, shortly after the law was passed. “It makes me feel like we all rallied and did something — the good people that were on the side of responsible parenting and passionate about child welfare spoke up and made a difference, and that’s a really invigorating feeling.”