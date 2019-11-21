Kristen Bell Uses Her 'Frozen' Character To Keep Her Kids In Line

Kristen Bell has leverage that most parents would die for.

The “Frozen 2” actor says she uses her character from the movie to break up arguments between her daughters ― Delta, 4, and Lincoln, 6.

Bell ― who voices Anna alongside Idina Menzel, who voices Elsa ― told People that she gets her girls to think of how the sisters in “Frozen” would handle conflict.

“I will go like, ‘Well, Elsa would have never said that to Anna,’” Bell said. “Literally! I’ll go, ‘What do you think Anna and Elsa would do about wanting to share this toy?’ And it just changes their brain a little bit.”

Last year, Bell revealed she tries to teach her kids a lesson or have a conversation about every Disney princess they watch.

The actor also admitted in an interview with SiriusXM that she told her daughters all the spoilers for “Frozen 2” because she was in the mood to be a “cool mom.”

“They were excited, and then it occurred to me that I was in breach of my contract, and I’m thankful now that it’s out that I can no longer get sued by Disney, because I said to them, ‘It’s very important that you not tell anyone at school,’” she said.

While Bell seemingly uses her role in the “Frozen” franchise (the latest installment hits theaters Friday) to get brownie points with her kids, Menzel doesn’t seem quite so lucky with her 10-year-old son, Walker, who laughs at her when she practices songs from the movie.

“I sing ’em and then they mock me back,” she said of Walker and her husband Aaron Lohr.