Kristen Bell Reveals Why She’s So Open About The Ugly Aspects Of Her Marriage

Kristen Bell has consistently been honest about not always being in a good place with husband Dax Shepard — and apparently that’s never going to change.

The “Frozen” star explained to E’s Daily Pop Monday why she and Shepard are so forthcoming about all the fights and therapy they’ve engaged in since they began dating in 2007.

NBC via Getty Images Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard on “Today” in February.

“We decided a long time ago that ... there was sort of no getting around it,” she said. “We could try to take all questions about our relationship off the table for the rest of our lives, and just be incredibly boring, or we could sort of open the kimono — as they say — and allow people to see what our marriage is like.”

She said that because of this understanding, she never gets mad when her husband divulges personal things about her on his popular podcast, “Armchair Expert.”

“Even if my knee-jerk reaction is, ‘Why did he share that?!’, my second thought isn’t, ‘He’s out to get me,’” Bell said.

And in the spirit of candidness, Bell also shared that the two had gotten into quite the barnburner not too long ago.

“We started quarantine needing a little marriage house cleaning,” she admitted. “We had a huge fight, and then we didn’t talk for three and a half days, and then we made up and now we’re fine.”

The couple told Katie Couric in March that they had been “at each other’s throats” since they began social distancing. But thanks to Bell’s Daily Pop interview, it seems that the two figured out how to take that friction and just let it go.