Kristen Bell Crying About 'The Good Place' Ending Will Make You Cry (And Laugh) Too

Kristen Bell posted a hilariously cute picture of herself and “The Good Place” cast from a photo-op at San Diego Comic-Con to mark the ending of the show.

Bell shared the snapshot Sunday on Instagram accompanied by the caption: “Smiling in a group shot is easy. Openly weeping in a group shot takes confidence, and juuuust sprinkle of crazy. #sdcc2019.”

Bell’s tears come on the heels of producer Michael Schur’s statement in June that the show would end after Season 4.

“After The Good Place was picked up for season two, the writing staff and I began to map out, as best we could, the trajectory of the show. Given the ideas we wanted to explore, and the pace at which we wanted to present those ideas, I began to feel like four seasons – just over 50 episodes – was the right lifespan,” he wrote.

“At times over the past few years we’ve been tempted to go beyond four seasons but mostly because making this show is a rare, creatively fulfilling joy, and at the end of the day, we don’t want to tread water just because the water is so warm and pleasant. As such, the upcoming fourth season will be our last.”

The actress who plays Eleanor Shellstrop in the series appeared to be shedding plenty of tears at Comic-Con. In a now-viral video on Twitter, Bell can be seen in an embrace with actor William Jackson Harper, who plays her friend and love interest Chidi on the show.

“It wasn’t just a fun party for me... but was also a road map for how to be a good person,” Bell said through tears as she went on to list what she loved about the show.

This is the softest video in the Internet ever. Kristen Bell really broke down crying because will miss her tv cast and their friendship.

William Jackson Harper hugging her.😢😢😢 I love them . #TheGoodPlace

“I hope that when people rewatch this show or watch it for the first time, they’ll go, ’look at all these cool lessons about how we’re supposed to share earth.′ Because being human is hard, right? We’re talking about hard stuff,” she says in the video above.