Kristen Bell Says Talking 'S**t' About Husband Dax Shepard In Therapy Is 'Great'

Kristen Bell is spilling the tea about how she’s muddled through married life during the pandemic — and, turns out, it’s by talking s**t.
The actor appeared on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” on Tuesday and unpacked her relationship with husband Dax Shepard with guest host Chelsea Handler.
Handler asked how Bell and Shepard have made “it work” with their two children and each other over the course of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“At the beginning of the pandemic, we were at each other’s throats. And then all the doors locked in our house, like, we had to stay inside, and we were like, ‘Woof. We need to get a handle on the annoyances,’” she explained, before adding that their couple’s therapist, Harry, had an idea.
The therapist suggested to Bell “that since we were both so annoyed with each other,” they “brush up” on their respective individual tool boxes and “go to therapy separately so that we could talk shit about each other.”
“And we did, and it’s been great,” shared “The Good Place” star.
“Currently, right now, what we’ve been doing the last couple of months is every two weeks or so, I’ll see Harry via Zoom and complain about Dax, and then he’ll give me all the reasons why I’m wrong and then Dax will do the same. And then, by the time we meet up in the evening, we love each other again.”
Bell went on to add that the therapy sessions have been also great because “it’s always a safer place” with a third party to vent to.
The 40-year-old has been very honest about life at home and her therapy journey, telling fans back in January via People that she and Shepard have found it “incredibly helpful.”
“Every couple of years, we’re like, ‘We’re being very antagonistic towards each other,’ and we don’t want that,” she shared at the time. “We go back to therapy and figure out what I’m not doing that’s best for you and what you’re not doing that’s best for me, and how we can serve this team goal better.”