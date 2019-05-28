Kristen Stewart's Eyebrows Are Gone, And It's Quite The Look

Someone file a missing person’s report, because Kristen Stewart’s eyebrows are gone.

The “Personal Shopper” actress showed up to the Chanel’s Métiers d’Art show in Seoul, South Korea, wearing one of her boldest, riskiest looks yet ― bleached eyebrows.

The 29-year-old showed off two looks at the show. For one, she paired her bold brows with bright green eyeshadow, mismatched pink and yellow nails, long black boots and a black cross-body bag. She wore her blonde hair parted, with dark roots showing through.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images It also looks as if Stewart's hair has a slight tint of pink in it.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images A full-length shot of the look.

In other photos, she’s pictured wearing only a smoky eye ― sans green ― and wearing heels instead of boots.

Stewart kept her look fairly simple, wearing a white Chanel shirt with gauzy sleeves that she buttoned only at the collar and tucked into high-waisted black leather shorts.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images Stewart attends Chanel's Metiers d'Art show on May 28 in Seoul, South Korea.

Han Myung-Gu via Getty Images The look is a definite departure from what Stewart has worn in the past.

The look feels almost as dramatic as when Stewart buzzed her hair in 2017.

Steve Granitz via Getty Images Stewart arrives at the premiere of "Personal Shopper" on March 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California.

Stewart recently rocked a daring red carpet look for the Met Gala’s “Camp: Notes on Fashion” theme, which was inspired by Susan Sontag’s 1964 essay “Notes on ‘Camp.’”

The actresses’ look was David Bowie-esque, featuring wild blond and red hair and white and orange brows.

Taylor Hill via Getty Images Stewart attends the 2019 Met Gala celebrating "Camp: Notes on Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6.

Karwai Tang via Getty Images Stewart's look in full.

Maybe we should’ve seen those bleached brows coming.