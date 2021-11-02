Kristen Stewart And Girlfriend Dylan Meyer Are Engaged: 'It's Happening'

In addition to those glowing “Spencer” reviews, Kristen Stewart has a personal milestone to celebrate this week.

Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” Tuesday, the actor announced that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer had gotten engaged.

“We’re marrying, we’re totally gonna do it,” Stewart said. “I wanted to be proposed to, so I think I very distinctly carved out what I wanted and she nailed it. We’re marrying, it’s happening.”

Meyer, a screenwriter, was first romantically linked to Stewart in summer 2019, and by October of that year, their relationship was made Instagram official. Appearing on “The Howard Stern Show” that November, Stewart revealed that she couldn’t “fucking wait” to get engaged to her girlfriend, but didn’t mention Meyer by name.

Dylan Meyer (left) and Kristen Stewart visit New York in September. MEGA via Getty Images

“I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast,” she said at the time. “I’m really impulsive. ... It was, like, literally the day that I met her, all bets were off.”

In her Tuesday chat with Stern, the “Twilight” and “Happiest Season” actor didn’t share exactly where or when her engagement took place, but said Meyer had just “made it happen.”

“With two girls, you never know like who’s going to fulfill what weird fucking gender role thing,” she said. “We don’t do that or think about it in those terms. She just grabbed that bowl and made it happen. It was fucking so cute.”

The news comes as Stewart is garnering early awards season buzz for her portrayal of Princess Diana in “Spencer,” which hits theaters on Friday.