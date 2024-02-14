Kristen Stewart Says She's Eager To Start A Family... Except For 1 Thing

Kristen Stewart told Rolling Stone she’s eager to start a family while sitting down for a raw, wide-ranging interview published on Wednesday.
The actor dove deep into her career and personal life for the cover story, which was pegged to promo for “Love Lies Bleeding” ― her very queer, very violent new romantic road trip thriller.
Offering rare insight into her world, Stewart revealed to Rolling Stone how she and screenwriter fiancé Dylan Meyer are looking forward to the next chapter of their lives ― but won’t be marking the milestone with a huge wedding.
“We don’t have it in us to have a big wedding,” she said. “We’re probably just going to do it soon.”
“We just are busy trying to make movies because they’re our babies,” she went on, referring to her adaptation of the memoir, “The Chronology of Water,” and Meyer’s “stoner buddy comedy,” “The Wrong Girls,” which both currently have in development.
But the “Spencer” star said that the duo wants their collaborations to go beyond the movie world.
“I don’t know what my family’s going to look like, but there’s no fucking way that I don’t start acquiring kids,” Stewart told writer Alex Morris.
“Also, ideally at some point soon I go, ‘I want to have a kid.’ I really want that to happen,” she went on, explaining how she and Meyer have started to consider how they’d get pregnant, as well as the possibility of carrying each other’s embryos.
“I’m not scared of being pregnant. I’m not scared of having a kid,” Stewart continued. “But I’m so fucking scared of childbirth, it’s crazy.”
Back in 2022, the “Twilight” actor told Entertainment Tonight she wants children, but was still waiting for the right time to start a family with Meyer, who proposed to Stewart in 2021.
“Well, I have a dog and I am sure that when I have children, ultimately, I will realize that I have room to grow ― but I think that this is tippy top,” she joked, adding, “For me, at this point, it is a pretty happy place.”
For an intimate, unvarnished look into Stewart’s life, read the complete interview at Rolling Stone.