Kristen Stewart Names The 1 Thing That Would Get Her To Star In A Marvel Movie

Kristen Stewart would only make a comic book movie if one director was involved.
The “Twilight” actor has spent more than a decade distancing herself from the billion-dollar franchise that made her a star. While even her former co-star Robert Pattinson has since joined the superhero fray, Stewart would only follow suit if a singular vision was at the helm.
“I will likely never do a Marvel movie … That sounds like a fucking nightmare, actually,” said Stewart on Tuesday’s episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast.
“If Greta Gerwig asked me to do a Marvel movie, then I would do it,” she added later.
Gerwig’s “Barbie” became a cultural phenomenon last year and won an Oscar earlier this month.
Stewart certainly doesn’t need superhero spandex to carve out a career for herself. The 33-year-old has come a long way since her “Twilight” days as Bella Swan ended in 2012, and has starred in dramas that earned her Oscar, Golden Globe and César Award nods.
While she’s grateful for her breakout role in the billion-dollar vampire romance franchise, Stewart argued Tuesday that “big movies” can impede directors from their creative vision — and is only drawn to them because she likes “people to watch them when I’m in them.”
“The system would have to change,” she added. “You’d have to put so much money and so much into one person and … it doesn’t happen. And so therefore what ends up happening is this algorithmic, weird experience where you can’t feel personal at all about it.”
Stewart certainly isn’t the first artist to feel that way.
Directors like Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, as well as actors including Nicolas Cage and Ethan Hawke, have previously echoed the same sentiment about these “big movies” — the blinding spotlight of which Stewart has also already experienced.
The actor was only 18 when “Twilight,” adapted from a Stephanie Meyer novel for young adults, launched her into stardom. The five-film franchise grossed more than $3.3 billion worldwide and made Stewart, Pattinson and co-star Taylor Lautner into unwitting sex symbols.
Stewart has since starred mostly in more adult dramas, but remains open to anything.
“I’m a yes man,” she said on the podcast before expounding. “The path that has been carved by my life — both the ways in which I’ve controlled that and also the ways that it has just fallen off the truck — it would be so stupid to ever be like, ‘Yes. No. Yes.’”