Who Wears Short Shorts? Kristen Stewart On The Oscars Red Carpet.

Years after she famously ditched her heels and went barefoot on the Cannes red carpet, Kristen Stewart is blazing another fashion trail: short shorts at the 2022 Oscars.

The actor arrived at the 94th annual Academy Awards on Sunday night in a deconstructed bespoke Chanel tuxedo ensemble.

Stewart put a black satin blazer over a nearly completely unbuttoned blouse, which she paired with some cropped formal shorts. She complemented the daring look with her tousled locks swept to one side, a pair of black stiletto heels and a chain necklace that stretched down her chest.

Stewart chose a daring look for the Oscars red carpet on Sunday. Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Meyer also chose a suit to walk the red carpet. via Associated Press

Stewart apparently ditched her heels as soon as she was off the red carpet, however.

The actor arrived at the awards show hand-in-hand with her longtime partner, Dylan Meyer, who wore a similar suited ensemble to the event.

Stewart is nominated for Best Actress for her bold performance in the unsettling Princess Diana biopic “Spencer.” She’ll face off against Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Penelope Cruz (“Parallel Mothers”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) for the trophy.

Stewart wasn’t the only nominated star to ditch a dress when it came to the red carpet.

“West Side Story” star Ariana DeBose opted for statement-making red pants with a crop top and a billowing cape.