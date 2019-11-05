Kristen Stewart Talks Wanting To Marry Ex Robert Pattinson, Proposing To Girlfriend

Back when “Twilight” rained dollars on the box office and Trump was deeply invested in the future of K-Stew and R-Patz ― yes, this was absolutely a real thing ― Stewart had every intention of spending the rest of her life with Pattinson.

Reflecting on their romance during a candid interview with Howard Stern this week, the “Charlie’s Angels” actor described her ex-boyfriend as “the best” and revealed that, had things worked out differently, she might be married by now.

“I wanted to … yeah,” Stewart said when asked if marriage was on the table for the two. “I don’t know, I’m not a super-duper traditionalist, but at the same time … every relationship I’ve ever been in, I thought that was it. I’ve never really been the most casual person.”

Stewart and Pattinson famously dated after meeting on the set of the first film in the teen vampire franchise, with their romance more or less enduring through the subsequent four sequels. The couple split officially in 2013 after taking a break following a cheating scandal involving Stewart and her “Snow White and the Huntsman” director Rupert Sanders.

Stewart explained that the media circus around her coupling with Pattinson slowly chipped away at the foundation of their relationship.

“You deprive yourself of so many experiences,” Stewart said. “We didn’t walk down the street holding hands because we were like, ‘We don’t wanna give it to ’em.’ But then we didn’t get to walk down the street holding hands, and it sucked.”

“I was so self-conscious about seeming like an attention-seeker,” she added. “We were together for years, that was my first [love].”

Franziska Krug via Getty Images Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson attend the 'Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2' premiere in 2012.

In September, the famously private Stewart spoke about her history with Pattinson to Harper’s Bazaar U.K., admitting that she had refused to discuss their relationship in the past as a form of protection.

“When me and Rob were together, we did not have an example to go by,” she told the outlet. “So much was taken from us that, in trying to control one aspect, we were just like, ‘No, we will never talk about it. Never. Because it’s ours.’”

Stewart has seemingly gotten more comfortable sharing her personal life with the public since then. Speaking with Stern, the actor revealed that she has every intention of proposing to current girlfriend Dylan Meyer, whom she was first linked to this summer after splitting with model Stella Maxwell. Stewart even revealed she has plans in mind when the time is right.

“I can’t fucking wait,” Stewart said about popping the question. “Yeah, I don’t know [when] … I want to be somewhat reasonable about it, but I think good things happen fast.”