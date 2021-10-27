Kristen Stewart Talks About The 'Spooky' Scene She Filmed in 'Spencer'

Kristen Stewart opened up about her “spooky” filming experience during the making of the new Princess Diana movie “Spencer.”

The actor, who portrays the late Princess of Wales in the Pablo Larraín film, told ET’s Lauren Zima this week that the eerie moment involved Diana’s iconic wedding dress.

Advertisement

“When we put that dress on, it is embedded in a montage that kind of flashed her life before you,” Stewart told ET, explaining the role the montage plays in the film, which is only set over three days. “The wedding dress is embedded in that montage and putting that on was a spooky day.”

Stewart has spoken before about feeling she was connecting with Diana, who died in 1997, during the filming, and the “spooky, spiritual feelings” she experienced on set.

Stewart attends the Los Angeles premiere of "Spencer" on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles. Amy Sussman via Getty Images

“I felt like there were moments where I kind of got the sign-off,” she told the Los Angeles Times in September. “It’s scary to tell a story about someone who’s not alive anymore and who already felt so invaded. I never wanted to feel like we were invading anything, just that we were kind of adding to the multiplicity of a beautiful thing.”

“She felt so alive to me when I was making this movie, even if it’s all between the ears and it was just a fantasy of mine,” the actor added.

Advertisement

“But there were moments where my body and mind would forget she was dead,” Stewart said. “Maybe two or three times a week, I would just fully break down about the fact that she had died. I just could not come to terms with it, because I was fighting to keep her alive every single day.”