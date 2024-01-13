Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Sees 'Twilight' As 'Such A Gay Movie'

Fifteen years after the release of the first “Twilight” movie, Kristen Stewart is reflecting on the film that launched her to international stardom.
“It’s such a gay movie,” the actor told Variety in an interview published online Thursday.
Though the love triangle at the center of “Twilight” is made up of heterosexual relationships ― human Bella Swan (Stewart) is torn between the affections of vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) ― Stewart has come to see the movie in a queer light.
“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book,” Stewart said, referring to Stephenie Meyer, who authored the young adult novels that inspired the 2008 movie and its sequels.
“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”
Stewart came out publicly on “Saturday Night Live” in 2017, in a monologue that skewered then-President Donald Trump’s odd fixation on her “Twilight” era relationship with Pattinson.
“The president is not a huge fan of me,” she told the live “SNL” audience. “But that is so OK. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like to me now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”
In 2021, the “Spencer” star announced that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer planned to get married.