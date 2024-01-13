What's Hot

Kristen Stewart Explains Why She Sees 'Twilight' As 'Such A Gay Movie'

The "Spencer" star now sees the vampire film in a different way.
Hilary Hanson
Assignment editor, HuffPost

Fifteen years after the release of the first “Twilight” movie, Kristen Stewart is reflecting on the film that launched her to international stardom.

“It’s such a gay movie,” the actor told Variety in an interview published online Thursday.

Kristen Stewart at the 2023 Met Gala in New York City.
Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Karl Lagerfeld

Though the love triangle at the center of “Twilight” is made up of heterosexual relationships ― human Bella Swan (Stewart) is torn between the affections of vampire Edward Cullen (Robert Pattinson) and werewolf Jacob Black (Taylor Lautner) ― Stewart has come to see the movie in a queer light.

“I mean, a Mormon woman wrote this book,” Stewart said, referring to Stephenie Meyer, who authored the young adult novels that inspired the 2008 movie and its sequels.

“It’s all about oppression, about wanting what’s going to destroy you. That’s a very Gothic, gay inclination that I love.”

Robert Pattinson and Stewart at the "Twilight" premiere in 2008.
AP Photo/Matt Sayles

Stewart came out publicly on “Saturday Night Live” in 2017, in a monologue that skewered then-President Donald Trump’s odd fixation on her “Twilight” era relationship with Pattinson.

Stewart during her opening "Saturday Night Live" monologue in 2017.
Rosalind O'Connor/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

“The president is not a huge fan of me,” she told the live “SNL” audience. “But that is so OK. And Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re really probably not going to like to me now, because I’m hosting ‘SNL’ and I’m, like, so gay, dude.”

In 2021, the “Spencer” star announced that she and girlfriend Dylan Meyer planned to get married.

Hilary Hanson - Assignment editor, HuffPost

