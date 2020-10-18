'Terrible And Unfair': Trump Already Bashes Next Debate Moderator, Kristen Welker

President Donald Trump is already attacking NBC’s upcoming debate moderator, Kristen Welker, as “terrible and unfair” in what appears to be preemptive damage control.
It’s a change of tone from January, when Trump congratulated Welker after she was given a slot as a weekend anchor, saying NBC “made a very wise decision.”
Trump senior campaign adviser Jason Miller said on Fox News just last week that Welker — whom he characterized as “very fair” — would do an “excellent job” moderating the third debate, which is set for Thursday in Nashville, Tennessee. “I have a very high opinion of Kristen Welker,” he said.
Trump previouosly agreed to Welker as a moderator.
But on Saturday, Trump ripped her in a tweet. “She’s aways been terrible & unfair, just like most of the Fake News,” he wrote, adding: “But I’ll still play the game.”
The presidents oldest son, Donald Trump Jr., piped up in a retweet: “Yikes! Here we go again!” He linked to an article claiming Welker has “deep Democratic ties.”
Trump also referred to Steve Scully in his tweet. Scully was supposed to moderate the second debate, which Trump refused to participate in after organizers said it would be virtual.
C-SPAN later suspended Scully after he allegedly lied about a tweet asking a former Trump pal for advice on how to respond to criticism from the president.
Trump also bashed Welker Saturday night at his rally in Janesville, Wisconsin, calling her “extraordinarily unfair.”
He also attacked NBC’s Savannah Guthrie — who held his feet to the fire during his town hall on Thursday — and Fox News’ “tough” Chris Wallace, who challenged Trump’s lies in an interview this summer.
Trump insisted to the crowd that he “did very well” with Guthrie and got “A+ marks” for his performance — something that might surprise his critics.
Trump also falsely insinuated that Guthrie had dropped out of sight. “But you know what?” he added. “We’re president, and they’re not.”
Both journalists and politicians — as well as Trump’s campaign adviser — hold Welker in high regard as fair and professional.
The Washington Women in Journalism Awards last month honored Welker as outstanding broadcast journalist of the year.
Welker hasn’t responded to Trump’s attacks.
BEFORE YOU GO
How to vote
Register by: Varies by state
Your vote is your voice! It is your right and your responsibility. For your voice to be heard, in most states you must register before you can vote. Visit the state elections siteRegister to Vote
Vote-by-mail ballot request deadline: Varies by state
For the Nov 3 election: States are making it easier for citizens to vote absentee by mail this year due to the coronavirus. Each state has its own rules for mail-in absentee voting. Visit your state election office website to find out if you can vote by mail.Get more information
In-person early voting dates: Varies by state
Sometimes circumstances make it hard or impossible for you to vote on Election Day. But your state may let you vote during a designated early voting period. You don't need an excuse to vote early. Visit your state election office website to find out whether they offer early voting.My Election Office
General Election: Nov 3, 2020
Polling hours on Election Day: Varies by state/localityMy Polling Place