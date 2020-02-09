Kristen Wiig's 'Lasagna' Dress At The 2020 Oscars Has Twitter Feeling Saucy

Kristen Wiig turned up at the 2020 Academy Awards Sunday in an ensemble that was one of the night’s most divisive looks.

The “Bridesmaids” star appeared at the ceremony in a red gown accentuated with side ruffles, pairing it with black opera gloves. The narrow, form-fitting shape of the dress had Twitter users comparing the look to everything from a lobster to the red carpet itself.

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Kristen Wiig attends the 92nd annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9 in Hollywood, California.

Many people compared Wiig’s dress to the one Emily Blunt wore at the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards, which bore pink ruffles, and likened it to, well, a vagina.

Maybe it's my years studying gender theory at Uni but, Kristen Wiig's dress has real vagina vibes pic.twitter.com/hCm2En2ejT — Tali Aualiitia (@taliaualiitia) February 10, 2020

The most popular interpretation, however, was that the dress was shaped like a plate of lasagna.

“Love a noodle lewk,” one person quipped.

I love these dresses! Kristen Wiig looks like a piece of lasagna! 😃 #Oscars — Bridget Fitzgerald (@smileybridge) February 10, 2020

I can’t with Kristen Wiig and this dress. Serving lasagna realness?? pic.twitter.com/0Q4P8BjLhp — Cathy Renna (@CathyRenna) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig's Oscar dress will henceforth will be known as the Lasagna Dress. pic.twitter.com/EwqQwL78XO — Allison M. (@AlliCinema) February 10, 2020

What does Kristen Wiig's #Oscars dress look like? Well, Twitter has some pretty spot-on comparisons. 😂 https://t.co/NNaEOV2wPG — POPSUGAR Fashion (@POPSUGARFashion) February 10, 2020

Kristen Wiig is dressed like she’s about to do a Ruveal pic.twitter.com/c6OqnKWTmN — Ira Madison III (@ira) February 10, 2020

Wiig presented the award for Achievement in Costume Design on Sunday alongside “Bridesmaids” co-star and fellow comedian Maya Rudolph. Wiig returns to the big screen alongside Gal Gadot in “Wonder Woman 1984,” due out in June.