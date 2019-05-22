Kristen Wiig Is Latest Star To Pull Film Project From Georgia Over Abortion Law

The creative team behind “Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar,” an upcoming comedy co-written by and starring Wiig and Annie Mumolo, will no longer film in Georgia due to the state’s adoption of a “heartbeat” bill, several outlets reported this week. The duo previously co-wrote “Bridesmaids.” The project is set to be produced by Gloria Sanchez Productions and distributed by Lionsgate.

The bill, which Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed into law earlier this month, prohibits individuals from seeking abortions after doctors detect a “fetal heartbeat,” though doctors argue the term is a misnomer since the embryo is not considered fully developed into a fetus until 10 weeks gestation. The so-called fetal heartbeat is typically detected around six weeks and often before people even know they’re pregnant. The law, which would go into effect Jan. 1, makes exceptions to the timeline for cases of rape or incest.

In response, some of Hollywood’s elite have protested filming in the state, which has been a popular location for movie and television shoots since 2008, when Georgia passed a law giving a 30% tax credit to productions there, CNN reported.

On Tuesday, an Amazon-produced TV show called “The Power” announced it would be leaving the state due to the passage of the bill. Last week, star Jason Bateman said he won’t work in Georgia if the bill goes into effect early next year. Bateman stars in two shows that film in Georgia: Netflix’s “Ozark” and HBO’s “The Outsider.”

“If the ‘heartbeat bill’ makes it through the court system, I will not work in Georgia, or any other state, that is so disgracefully at odds with women’s rights,” Bateman told The Hollywood Reporter.

In addition to the Hollywood backlash, five district attorneys serving some of Georgia’s most populous counties have spoken out against the bill, saying they would not prosecute women who seek abortions under the state’s new anti-abortion law.