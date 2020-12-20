Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph And Kate McKinnon Reuniting On 'SNL' Is Our Favorite Thing

The holy trinity of “Saturday Night Live” legends — Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph and Kate McKinnon — performing together on stage is the only real way to say goodbye to 2020.

For the late-night sketch series’ final episode of the year, the “Wonder Woman 1984” star returned to the studio as host for the fourth time, with musical guest Dua Lipa.

“I consider this home, and it’s so nice to be home for the holidays,” Wiig told the audience before joking that she got employee of the month three times during her tenure on the show.

Wiig acknowledged just how “icky” 2020 has been and said it was more important than ever to seek joy in her favorite things. Cue her launching into an adorably askew and hilariously perfect musical performance of “The Sound of Music” classic.

“Rain drops on roses and whiskers on kittens/ Whiskers on babies and babies on buildings/ Long beards on babies and mittens with wings/ These are a few of my favorite things,” Wiig sang, listing an increasingly nonsensical collection of her most prized obsessions.

Rudolph, who played Kamala Harris in the episode’s cold open, appeared on stage to correct Wiig’s lyrics, only to add her own peculiar spin on the song.

Rudolph listed “sitting quite nude on an exercise bike” as one of her favorite things, at which point McKinnon couldn’t help but interrupt to say she was the one who actually knew the “actual real words.”

Eventually, however, they got on the same (harmonized!) page for a final refrain.

“You two are two of my favorite things/ Goodbye 2020 you really did stink,” the three sang to end the number as fake snow poured on stage. “And now I don’t feel so bad!”

And, hey, maybe we don’t either.

Watch Wiig’s opening monologue above.

