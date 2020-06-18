Kristen Wiig is reportedly a new mom twice over.
The “Saturday Night Live” alum and “Ghostbusters” star welcomed twins with fiancé Avi Rothman via a surrogate earlier in the year, according to People, E! and other outlets. HuffPost did not immediately hear back from her reps.
The actor hinted at motherhood last month, Us Weekly noted.
“I don’t know if I truly appreciated my mom the first 45 years of my life,” Wiig said during a guest-host return to “SNL” for a quarantine Mother’s Day episode. “But this year I’m feeling especially grateful for her advice, her love. I’m so thankful for all the things she’s taught me, preparing me to be a mom myself.”
Wiig and Rothman, an actor, got engaged in 2019.
Calling all HuffPost superfans!
Sign up for membership to become a founding member and help shape HuffPost's next chapter