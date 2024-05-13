EntertainmentEmmanuel MacronKristi Noem

Another World Leader Claim From Kristi Noem's Book Has Been Disputed

A French official said President Emmanuel Macron never scheduled a meeting with the South Dakota governor.
Josephine Harvey
By 

Assignment Editor, HuffPost

Another claim from South Dakota Republican Gov. Kristi Noem’s book has been called into question.

Noem wrote in her book, “No Going Back,” that she was slated to meet with French President Emmanuel Macron last year during a trip to Paris.

“However, the day before we were to meet he made what I considered a very pro-Hamas and anti-Israel comment to the press. So, I decided to cancel,” she wrote.

A French government official has disputed that account.

A representative from the Elysee Palace told NBC News that there’s no record of a scheduled meeting and that they hadn’t invited her.

The South Dakota governor visited Paris in November last year to speak at the Worldwide Freedom Initiative conference.

Noem’s spokesperson told NBC that the governor was invited to sit in Macron’s box for the Armistice Day parade at the Arc de Triomphe.

Noem’s office did not immediately return HuffPost’s request for comment.

The disputed anecdote adds to the controversy surrounding Noem’s book release, which kicked off after she revealed in the memoir that she once shot dead a puppy due to behavioral issues.

She also faced scrutiny over a dubious claim that she once met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un when she was serving in Congress. After it was called out as false, her office initially suggested the story was an error, but she went on to dance around questions about whether she met Kim or not, refusing to give a clear answer in multiple media appearances.

She also made several other bizarre revelations in the book, including that she once nearly killed “so many people” after failing to personally check the hitch between a pickup truck and its trailer.

Noem is a contender to be former President Donald Trump’s 2024 running mate but reportedly ruined her chances after her dog-killing story surfaced.

